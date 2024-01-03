Will There Be New Impractical Jokers In 2024?
Anyone with access to cable TV is likely aware of how important "Impractical Jokers" is to TruTV, given how frequently the network airs reruns of the prank comedy series or one of its spin-offs. That said, throughout the second half of 2023 and continuing into 2024, the show's future seemed up in the air. Fortunately, "Impractical Jokers" fans can rest assured that new episodes are on their way.
In April 2023, "Impractical Jokers" Season 10, Episode 10 premiered on TruTV. This was the last new episode that year, despite the fact every season before it — save for the 16-episode Season 1 — was at least 26 episodes in length. During a Reddit AMA, a joint account for the "Impractical Jokers" producers confirmed there is a second half of Season 10 that has yet to air. However, a release date hasn't been announced, though it's expected to kick off at some point this year.
"Impractical Jokers" Season 10 wrapped filming in January 2023, so these episodes are a long time coming. Additionally, while both this delay and some comments from a couple of the Jokers suggest that the show might be in trouble, there's even reason to believe TruTV has already greenlit Season 11.
Impractical Jokers Season 11 appears to be in the works
"Impractical Jokers" co-host Joseph Quinn, better known as Q, discussed some of the uncertainty surrounding the show's future on a January 2023 episode of the "Tell 'em Steve-Dave!" podcast, which he also co-hosts. He mentioned that Season 11 wasn't a sure thing and that the show's viewership had dropped for the first time.
Meanwhile, in September 2023, Joker Sal Vulcano spoke to The Cincinnati Enquirer ahead of a stand-up comedy appearance. "We're negotiating," he said in response to a question about Season 11. "We're trying to see now if we're going to get more seasons. I remain positive, one way or the other. I'm positive we'll have some good news coming, maybe."
As it turns out, Vulcano's optimism may have been warranted. In a December 2023 episode of his podcast "Taste Buds," he mentioned a giveaway, the winner of which will receive a trip to visit the set of "Impractical Jokers." Assuming this means new work on that set will soon be underway, it's the clearest sign that Season 11 is coming outside of an official announcement. For now, Q, Vulcano, and their "Impractical Jokers" co-star James Murray are set to return in new episodes of Season 10 at some point in 2024.