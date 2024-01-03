Will There Be New Impractical Jokers In 2024?

Anyone with access to cable TV is likely aware of how important "Impractical Jokers" is to TruTV, given how frequently the network airs reruns of the prank comedy series or one of its spin-offs. That said, throughout the second half of 2023 and continuing into 2024, the show's future seemed up in the air. Fortunately, "Impractical Jokers" fans can rest assured that new episodes are on their way.

In April 2023, "Impractical Jokers" Season 10, Episode 10 premiered on TruTV. This was the last new episode that year, despite the fact every season before it — save for the 16-episode Season 1 — was at least 26 episodes in length. During a Reddit AMA, a joint account for the "Impractical Jokers" producers confirmed there is a second half of Season 10 that has yet to air. However, a release date hasn't been announced, though it's expected to kick off at some point this year.

"Impractical Jokers" Season 10 wrapped filming in January 2023, so these episodes are a long time coming. Additionally, while both this delay and some comments from a couple of the Jokers suggest that the show might be in trouble, there's even reason to believe TruTV has already greenlit Season 11.