Batman Returns Was Almost A Biting Superhero Satire - But Michael Keaton Killed It

"Batman Returns" is often hailed as one of the best superhero movies of its time. With director Tim Burton fresh off the success of "Edward Scissorhands" and the first "Batman" film before it, the Michael Keaton-starring sequel had plenty of buzz following the original film's cultural impact, earning $400 million-plus at the box office. However, the 1992 Caped Crusader feature was almost very different, as the film was initially intended to be much more meta and satirical until Keaton intervened.

In IndieWire's conversation with "Batman Returns" screenwriter Daniel Waters, he shared the film's original draft, which took multiple shots at the first "Batman" film. According to Waters, the film's initial plan was to open on the Batman logo, which would have panned out to a merchandise store of the hero — a direct reference and commentary to the commercialization of "Batman." Waters, who wasn't involved in the first movie and was brought on specifically by Burton, revealed that the unexpected digs were part of the script before Keaton intervened, supposedly telling the screenwriter, "This is very clever. Cut it." It wasn't unusual for Keaton to cut lines during the making of the film, and the satire was apparently too snappy for his liking.

Aside from imbuing the script with those meta-references, Burton and Waters had other plans for the 1992 sequel, including diverting from the comic book canon and introducing more new, original characters to the films.