Black Panther Actress Carrie Bernans Hospitalized After NYC Hit-And-Run
Carrie Bernans, who plays a member of the Dora Milaje in 2018's "Black Panther" and recently worked as a stunt performer for 2023's "The Color Purple," suffered intense injuries following a hit-and-run on January 1. As People reported, the incident not only resulted in Bernans needing to go to the hospital, but also led to eight other individuals sustaining injuries.
The event began when police attempted to get a driver to put the vehicle into park upon stopping him earlier for an alleged physical assault incident. The driver then fled into traffic, hitting a couple of parked vehicles and crashing into Manhattan's Chirp restaurant, with many pedestrians sadly winding up in the path of destruction. This catastrophe comes a few months after Bernans welcomed a son into the world, who was born on May 9, 2023. Fortunately, her child was not at the scene of the crash when it occurred.
The other people who suffered injuries include two officers, the driver, a passenger in the car, and several other pedestrians. All were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue for care, and the driver was placed into police custody.
Carrie Bernans' mother posted photos of the injuries
Following the hit-and-run, Carrie Bernans' mother, Patricia Lee, uploaded photos and videos to her daughter's Instagram account to inform everyone about what transpired. According to her mother's post, Bernans and her friend were walking in the vicinity when the car struck her, rendering her unconscious. She also said Bernans sustained injuries that include broken bones and chipped teeth. However, amid the devastation, Lee said Bernans remained optimistic. "This setback hasn't deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God," Lee wrote. "Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she's filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter."
Numerous people reached out in the comments to share their love and support. This includes a post from actor Keke Palmer, who wrote, "THANK GOD YOU ARE OKAY!!!! You are in my prayers I am so sorry but grateful to God you are alright." Lee concluded that Bernans had finished surgery, and while this story is terrible, there's something to be said for the fact that no one lost their life through it.
While Bernans deserves to take as much time as she needs to recover, she has plenty of projects currently in post-production. This includes the upcoming movies "The Wolf Family Treasure" and "Gimme My Money." Our thoughts go out to Bernans and everyone else impacted by this horrific incident.