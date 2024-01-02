Black Panther Actress Carrie Bernans Hospitalized After NYC Hit-And-Run

Carrie Bernans, who plays a member of the Dora Milaje in 2018's "Black Panther" and recently worked as a stunt performer for 2023's "The Color Purple," suffered intense injuries following a hit-and-run on January 1. As People reported, the incident not only resulted in Bernans needing to go to the hospital, but also led to eight other individuals sustaining injuries.

The event began when police attempted to get a driver to put the vehicle into park upon stopping him earlier for an alleged physical assault incident. The driver then fled into traffic, hitting a couple of parked vehicles and crashing into Manhattan's Chirp restaurant, with many pedestrians sadly winding up in the path of destruction. This catastrophe comes a few months after Bernans welcomed a son into the world, who was born on May 9, 2023. Fortunately, her child was not at the scene of the crash when it occurred.

The other people who suffered injuries include two officers, the driver, a passenger in the car, and several other pedestrians. All were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue for care, and the driver was placed into police custody.