Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye Almost Had A Different Look In Marvel's The Avengers

Back in 2012, moviegoers everywhere witnessed the Avengers team up on the big screen for the very first time. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) bring all kinds of quips and comic book action to "The Avengers," kicking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into high gear and setting the stage for future films. Had original concept art made it through to the final film, though, one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes could've looked quite different while doing so.

Ryan Meinerding, the Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, took to Instagram in 2021 to share an early Hawkeye design he mocked up for "Avengers." It features the Avenging Archer in a simple, entirely black outfit that doesn't have much to say as a superhero suit. Rather, it's more in line with his status as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent as a military-esque uniform. Perhaps most striking is the haircut Meinerding gave Hawkeye, opting for a tighter, shorter style than the slightly longer and unrulier one Clint Barton has in the finished film.

This isn't a bad design or piece of artwork by any means, but the Hawkeye costume worn in "The Avengers" is far more befitting of the character — even though it's nowhere near his best and most comic-accurate MCU costume.