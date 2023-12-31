The Marvels Almost Made Carol Danvers Even More Powerful With One Big Change
"The Marvels" sees Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a.k.a. Captain Marvel, share the spotlight with two other protagonists — Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), a.k.a. Nobody Knows Yet Because She Won't Pick A Code Name. However, according to an image found in an issue of "Before & Afters" magazine, she possibly almost shared their powers, too. While the plot already sees the trio's light-based powers entangled, the image depicts Carol wearing one of the two Quantum Bands. In "The Marvels," Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) wreaks havoc across the galaxy to collect the bands because the wielder who possesses both simultaneously is powerful enough to tear apart the fabric of reality.
Since Carol never uses a Quantum Bangle in the film's final cut, there's no telling what one might have done to increase her powers. Here's the thing — Captain Marvel's powers are already more terrifying than you might think. She's already one of the strongest heroes to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that's without a drastic stat boost. In "Ms. Marvel," Kamala accidentally uses a Quantum Band to unlock her latent mutant abilities. In "The Marvels," Dar-Benn uses one to sap Noor (read: magic light) from Carol, Monica, and Kamala, and she also uses the legendary tool to create vacuous, galactic jump points to siphon life-saving materials from unsuspecting planets.
Brie Larson thinks Captain Marvel wants less power, not more
According to Brie Larson, her Marvel heroine isn't interested in more power because she's already dealing with too much as it is. Instead, Larson believes that Carol Danvers needs more friends and peace in her life. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Larson said, "I think there is still so much inside of Carol. I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her ... I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit, and not need to feel like all the responsibility was on her, so I think that there is just so much more to go."
While the ideas of responsibility and power tend to latch themselves to a different superhero — despite Spider-Man borrowing his famous motto from another superhero — the Marvel Cinematic Universe's interpretation of Captain Marvel deals with both in heavy measure. This is best represented by what she says to Rhodes (Don Cheadle) in "Avengers: Endgame." When Tony accuses her of abandoning Earth, she says, "There are a lot of other planets in the universe, and unfortunately, they didn't have you guys." The Avengers protect their home planet, it's true, but she protects every corner of space that permits her presence.
That's a lot of territory for one person, even one person who can restart a literal sun. It's no wonder Larson would rather see Carol get more moments with friends like Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau.