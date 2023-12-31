The Marvels Almost Made Carol Danvers Even More Powerful With One Big Change

According to Brie Larson, her Marvel heroine isn't interested in more power because she's already dealing with too much as it is. Instead, Larson believes that Carol Danvers needs more friends and peace in her life. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Larson said, "I think there is still so much inside of Carol. I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her ... I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit, and not need to feel like all the responsibility was on her, so I think that there is just so much more to go."

While the ideas of responsibility and power tend to latch themselves to a different superhero — despite Spider-Man borrowing his famous motto from another superhero — the Marvel Cinematic Universe's interpretation of Captain Marvel deals with both in heavy measure. This is best represented by what she says to Rhodes (Don Cheadle) in "Avengers: Endgame." When Tony accuses her of abandoning Earth, she says, "There are a lot of other planets in the universe, and unfortunately, they didn't have you guys." The Avengers protect their home planet, it's true, but she protects every corner of space that permits her presence.

That's a lot of territory for one person, even one person who can restart a literal sun. It's no wonder Larson would rather see Carol get more moments with friends like Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau.