Hunger Games Franchise Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

Moses J. Moseley didn't play a major part in the "Hunger Games" movie franchise -– his role as a District 11 Citizen was uncredited in the second film, "Catching Fire." However, the former "Walking Dead" actor still made headlines when news of his death broke on February 2, 2022, exactly eight years after Philip Seymour Hoffman's passing. The 31-year-old South Carolina-born performer was found dead on January 16, 2022, near a bridge in Stockbridge, Georgia. The cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound and he was presumed to have died by suicide.

Moseley's manager confirmed his passing in a statement that read, "He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes. Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business."

Moseley made his film debut in a short release in 2009 and was best known for appearing in six episodes of "The Walking Dead" between 2012 and 2015. The show noted his passing on Twitter, writing, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley."

