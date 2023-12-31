Hunger Games Franchise Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
It's been over a decade since "The Hunger Games" first hit theaters in March 2012. Four installments in the film franchise's original run and one prequel later, the Panem universe continues to expand –- and slightly shrink as some of the actors who appeared in the films have since departed. Hundreds of actors have joined the casts of the franchise's five movies, and considering that only three are known to have passed away in the intervening years at the time of writing, one might say the odds have been ever in their favor.
But given how beloved these performers are, and given our hope that 2023's "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" isn't the last addition to "The Hunger Games" cinematic world, it only feels right to take a moment to commemorate those we've lost along the way. Consider this the digital version of shooting off a cannon after a Tribute perishes in the arena, only delivered with much more love and respect to the actors.
Philip Seymour Hoffman passed away in early 2014 while still filming Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
Selection as a Hunger Games Tribute is an almost certain death sentence, but the job of Head Gamemaker has proved equally dangerous. Seneca Crane (Wes Bentley) learns this firsthand at the end of the first "Hunger Games" film, and his death leaves an opening for Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman) to take on the role at the beginning of 2013's "Catching Fire." Intelligent and manipulative, Plutarch is a character whose motives and allegiances are not what they initially appear, and while his arc unfolds over the franchise's final three movies, Hoffman passed away during production on "Mockingjay –- Part 2."
Hoffman was found unresponsive in his West Village apartment in New York City on February 2, 2014. He was 46 years old at the time of his passing, which was attributed to an accidental overdose brought on by mixing several narcotics. The Oscar winner, who was known as one of the finest actors of his generation and for his ability to play a wide range of roles, had dealt with addiction for some time and twice checked into rehab for drug and alcohol abuse. At the time of Hoffman's passing, an executive at Lionsgate told The Hollywood Reporter that the studio was distraught but that the actor's death would have no impact on completing the films. "We feel it will be a good tribute to him," the exec noted.
Veteran character actress Lynn Cohen passed away on Valentine's Day in 2020
A character who only appears in 2013's "Catching Fire," Mags Flanagan (Lynn Cohen) is impossible not to root for. At 80 years old, she is the oldest Tribute to compete in the Quarter Quell, and like Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), she volunteers herself to save someone she loves. Mags' bravery, sacrifice, and ability to make fish hooks out of any material endear her to Katniss, and she becomes part of Katniss and Peeta's (Josh Hutcherson) alliance in the Games until her on-screen death.
In reality, Cohen outlived her character by almost seven years, passing away on February 14, 2020, at the age of 86. No cause of death was given at the time, but before her passing, Cohen was an accomplished character actress who didn't break into the film and TV world until 1982 when she was 59 years old. She was known for her work on HBO's "Sex and the City" where she played Magda, Miranda Hobbes' (Cynthia Nixon) housekeeper, and later for playing Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the 2005 Oscar-nominated film "Munich."
Cohen, who was a beloved member of New York City's theater scene, was survived by her husband Ronald Theodore Cohen, her son Laurence Frazen, and her two grandchildren.
Moses J. Moseley passed away in 2022, nine years after appearing in Catching Fire
Moses J. Moseley didn't play a major part in the "Hunger Games" movie franchise -– his role as a District 11 Citizen was uncredited in the second film, "Catching Fire." However, the former "Walking Dead" actor still made headlines when news of his death broke on February 2, 2022, exactly eight years after Philip Seymour Hoffman's passing. The 31-year-old South Carolina-born performer was found dead on January 16, 2022, near a bridge in Stockbridge, Georgia. The cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound and he was presumed to have died by suicide.
Moseley's manager confirmed his passing in a statement that read, "He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone's eyes. Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business."
Moseley made his film debut in a short release in 2009 and was best known for appearing in six episodes of "The Walking Dead" between 2012 and 2015. The show noted his passing on Twitter, writing, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley."
If you or anyone you know is struggling or in crisis, or needs help with addiction issues, contact the relevant resources below:
Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).