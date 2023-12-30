Tom Wilkinson, Star Of The Full Monty And Batman Begins, Dead At 75
Tom Wilkinson, the twice Oscar-nominated actor known for a diverse array of roles, has died at the age of 75. The news came via an announcement from his family, who said (per The Mirror), "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time."
Wilkinson's career began in the 1970s with roles in British cinema and TV. He gained widespread recognition later in his career thanks to his memorable performances in international hits like "Batman Begins," "Shakespeare in Love," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," and "The Full Monty," the latter of which earned him a BAFTA for best actor in a supporting role. He had recently reprised his "Full Monty" role for a 2023 FX on Hulu sequel series set 26 years after the original film. For his performances in "In the Bedroom" and "Michael Clayton," Wilkinson received Oscar nominations for best actor and best supporting actor respectively.
At the time of writing, no other details regarding Wilkinson's passing have been released, but it is clear that the entertainment world has lost one of its most venerable talents.
Tom Wilkinson played everything from crime lords to President Lyndon B. Johnson
Tom Wilkinson was born in Yorkshire, England on February 5, 1948, and although he is a quintessential British thespian, his decades-long career saw him taking on an uncommonly diverse set of roles. Much of his early career was spent on British TV, appearing on the likes of the historical drama "The Attic: The Hiding of Anne Frank" and the celebrated crime series "Prime Suspect." In the 1990s, his film career flourished. Not only did he appear in now-iconic British films like the 1995 adaptation of "Sense and Sensibility" and "The Full Monty," but he also branched out into international fare such as "Rush Hour," which saw him playing the villain opposite Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.
Wilkinson received critical acclaim and major awards attention for his performances in films like "The Full Monty," "In the Bedroom," the HBO movie "Recount," and "Michael Clayton." However, despite his well-earned pedigree, he did not shy away from crowd-pleasing fare. In Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" he played Carmine Falcone, the role more recently taken on by John Turturro in 2022's "The Batman," and 2011's "The Green Hornet" saw him playing the father of Seth Rogen's titular hero. Wilkinson also had memorable roles in "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," and Ava DuVernay's "Selma," in which he played President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Whether you knew him by name or merely recognized him from one of your favorite movies or TV shows, there's no doubt Tom Wilkinson's presence will be missed.