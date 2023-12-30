Tom Wilkinson, Star Of The Full Monty And Batman Begins, Dead At 75

Tom Wilkinson, the twice Oscar-nominated actor known for a diverse array of roles, has died at the age of 75. The news came via an announcement from his family, who said (per The Mirror), "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time."

Wilkinson's career began in the 1970s with roles in British cinema and TV. He gained widespread recognition later in his career thanks to his memorable performances in international hits like "Batman Begins," "Shakespeare in Love," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," and "The Full Monty," the latter of which earned him a BAFTA for best actor in a supporting role. He had recently reprised his "Full Monty" role for a 2023 FX on Hulu sequel series set 26 years after the original film. For his performances in "In the Bedroom" and "Michael Clayton," Wilkinson received Oscar nominations for best actor and best supporting actor respectively.

At the time of writing, no other details regarding Wilkinson's passing have been released, but it is clear that the entertainment world has lost one of its most venerable talents.