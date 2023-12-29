This Pop-Tart Mascot 'Died' On Live TV And Viewers Are Loving It
Time is a flat circle. Losing Roman gladiators would often accept death upon defeat. In 2023, sacrifice remains integral to sports, albeit this time, it's a tasty Pop-Tart meeting its doom, so we suppose society has advanced somewhat.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl took place on December 28 between Kansas State and NC State, which Kellanova teased in advance would feature the first edible mascot in the history of college football. On the big day, a Pop-Tart mascot took to the field, but it wasn't quite edible — not initially, anyway. After Kansas State won, something truly absurd yet oddly beautiful occurred. The Pop-Tart mascot was put into a giant toaster, and then out popped an enormous edible Pop-Tart, which was then eaten by the victors. In other words, the Pop-Tart mascot died, and the hungry masses subsequently consumed its flesh. There's a metaphor in there somewhere about capitalism or religion, but we're not getting into that now.
The sentiment online is that the whole thing was darkly hilarious. As one user mentioned on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The Pop-Tart holding up a sign that says 'Dreams really do come true' as it is lowered into a toaster to be cooked alive is the darkest thing I've ever seen." The posts include a video of the big moment that truly needs to be seen to be believed.
The 'death' of the Pop-Tart mascot was effective advertising
Advertising is omnipresent in this day and age. Billboards, product placement in movies, social media — there's no escaping the onslaught of companies trying to sell stuff. How does a corporation break through the noise and get people genuinely invested in what it's trying to sell? The answer appears to be to do the most chaotic stunt imaginable if the Pop-Tart mascot is any indication, as people can't stop talking about it. However much money was spent to sponsor the football game seems to be worth it with all the free advertising taking place on social media. X user @rmcgranahan19 commented under one video, "Went out and bought pop tarts this morning, hell of a job to the marketing team."
The clip of the Pop-Tart mascot being lowered into a giant toaster has attained the next level of internet virality, with people editing it to make it even more absurd and humorous. For instance, @ParkerMolloy put the clip to the music at the end of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," where the T-800 is lowered into a vat of molten steel. Another fitting tribute to the Pop-Tart mascot came from @Nick_Castillo74, who set the video to "My Hero" by Foo Fighters. The moment seems perfectly tailored to the internet's off-kilter sensibilities, with a ton of people having fun with the mascot.
So, what does the future of this college football game hold? With this kind of response, one would imagine the Pop-Tarts Bowl will return next year. Could a resurrection be in order for the Pop-Tart mascot to really round out that Christian symbolism? Or will another flavor take its place? Regardless, it's hard to imagine the Jerry Seinfeld Pop-Tart movie, "Unfrosted," being funnier than this.