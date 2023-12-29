This Pop-Tart Mascot 'Died' On Live TV And Viewers Are Loving It

Time is a flat circle. Losing Roman gladiators would often accept death upon defeat. In 2023, sacrifice remains integral to sports, albeit this time, it's a tasty Pop-Tart meeting its doom, so we suppose society has advanced somewhat.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl took place on December 28 between Kansas State and NC State, which Kellanova teased in advance would feature the first edible mascot in the history of college football. On the big day, a Pop-Tart mascot took to the field, but it wasn't quite edible — not initially, anyway. After Kansas State won, something truly absurd yet oddly beautiful occurred. The Pop-Tart mascot was put into a giant toaster, and then out popped an enormous edible Pop-Tart, which was then eaten by the victors. In other words, the Pop-Tart mascot died, and the hungry masses subsequently consumed its flesh. There's a metaphor in there somewhere about capitalism or religion, but we're not getting into that now.

The sentiment online is that the whole thing was darkly hilarious. As one user mentioned on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The Pop-Tart holding up a sign that says 'Dreams really do come true' as it is lowered into a toaster to be cooked alive is the darkest thing I've ever seen." The posts include a video of the big moment that truly needs to be seen to be believed.