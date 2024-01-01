Who Plays Monica On Frasier?

Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) are nothing if not cultured. It stands to reason, then, that cultural references abound on "Frasier." Usually, this manifests as shout-outs to Rachmaninoff and "Candide," but every once in a while, some contemporary allusions slip in. Who would have thought that a Gwyneth Paltrow movie would make the cut?

The Season 8 episode "Sliding Frasiers" is a Frasierified version of the Paltrow-starring "Sliding Doors" from 1998. In the movie, Paltrow's life is split into two vastly different timelines, based on whether or not she catches her train. "Sliding Frasiers" follows the same formula, with the timeline fracturing when Frasier chooses between a sweater and a suit for his upcoming Valentine's Day speed dating event.

The Frasier who dons a sweater makes it to the event without a hitch, where he sits through 12 dreadful dates. The suit-wearing Frasier, meanwhile, collides with a woman named Monica (Charlotte Ross) at Café Nervosa, who insists on taking him to the hospital. The two hit it off, but Frasier comes on a little too strong, gifting her a nonstop deluge of flowers and chocolate. His heavy-handed romancing is too much for Monica, and Frasier ends up alone in both timelines.

Charlotte Ross was already a television veteran by the time she made her "Frasier" debut, having been a series regular on shows like "Days of Our Lives" and industry sendup "Beggars and Choosers." Her TV career continued to take off after "Frasier."