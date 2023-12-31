Who Plays Tom Duran In Frasier's 'The Matchmaker' Episode?

When Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) was still knocking back suds on "Cheers," he was unlucky in love — even, on one occasion, being jilted at the altar. Those romantic misadventures continued on "Frasier," where for 11 seasons, he was one of Seattle's most eligible bachelors. From time to time, he was also known to play Cupid.

In the Season 2 episode "The Matchmaker," Daphne's (Jane Leeves) love life is in such a sorry state that she's taken to chain smoking in the middle of the night. Sensing his friend's despair, Frasier vows to find a man for Daphne. The next day, Frasier meets his new boss, the charming Anglophile Tom Duran, played by Eric Lutes. Frasier invites Tom over for dinner, hoping to set him up with Daphne. Unbeknownst to Frasier, Tom is gay, and he misinterprets the invite as a date between the two of them.

Miscommunication is the bedrock of a great farce, and "The Matchmaker" is exactly that. The episode flips gay stereotypes on their head, with Frasier's love of men's fashion and opera used as calling cards for his mistaken homosexuality. Moreover, Lutes does a great job playing the — pardon the pun — "straight man" who can't understand why Frasier invited his father and a strange woman to their date. "The Matchmaker" won a number of awards, including a GLAAD Media Award. After his appearance on "Frasier," Lutes went on to star on "Caroline in the City."