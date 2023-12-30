Across The Spider-Verse's Penguin Has Spider-Gwen Fans Looking Twice

There are more Easter eggs in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" than there are in most comic book movies. Coming five years after "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," the critically acclaimed sequel managed to not only bring viewers into even more unique, gorgeously animated worlds than its predecessor, but it did so while also packing in more comic book and superhero movie references than even the most die-hard fans could have ever expected. Indeed, months after it hit theaters this past summer, viewers are still finding new details to pick apart and obsess over in the film.

On TikTok, one user reposted the third-act reunion between Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and her father, George (Shea Whigham), that helps wrap up the latter's personal journey in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." In the post's comments, however, viewers didn't latch onto the intense emotions present during Gwen's conversation with her father, but the scene's inclusion of a stuffed penguin that appears very early on in it. Fans specifically noted that the penguin appears for the first time in Gwen's bedroom window reflection and speculated that it's initially made to look like a gun in her father's hand.

That theory explains why Gwen instinctively shoots a web at the stuffed penguin — prompting her father to tell her to go easy on it. Some comic book fans, meanwhile, have suggested that the penguin's very presence in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" may be a reference to an absurd comic book variant of Spider-Gwen: Penguin Stacy, a.k.a. Spider-Guin.