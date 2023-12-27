Whatever Happened To The Actress Who Plays Lily On Modern Family?

While Aubrey Anderson-Emmons may not have landed more than a single additional acting role during or after "Modern Family," she made promotional appearances as herself and occasionally worked on reality TV throughout her time on the sitcom. In fact, she earned her second-ever credit in 2012, just one year after joining "Modern Family," for a cameo in the "Disney Parks Christmas Parade" special that aired on ABC in 2012.

Anderson-Emmons' first talk show appearance came one year later, when she guested on a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" episode in 2013. Then, in 2016, she ventured outside of strictly promotional work for the first time when she worked as a celebrity judge on an episode of "Beat Bobby Flay." Her busiest year as a TV performer was 2018, during which she was a contestant on the Nickelodeon reality series "Paradise Run" as well as a guest on both "Home and Family" and "The Real." Her most recent TV appearance was technically after the last "Modern Family" episode, albeit in the "A Modern Farewell" special that aired in its immediate wake.

Fans of Anderson-Emmons' acting work who are interested in seeing her in a different context will have to look back to either old talk show episodes or her brief reality TV appearances — otherwise, Anderson-Emmons' filmography mostly just consists of "Modern Family."