Who Did The Late Kamar De Los Reyes Play On Blue Bloods?

TV star and voice actor Kamar de los Reyes has died at the age of 56, according to an official statement shared with PEOPLE. Best known for roles such as Coach Montes in "All-American," Ryan Caradine in "The Rookie," and Raul Menendez in the "Call of Duty" video game series, the late talent's career spans several notable projects stretching back to the late 1980s. Among the actor's lengthy list of guest star credits is an appearance on "Blue Bloods," though longtime viewers will have to think back to the program's early days to remember who exactly he played.

De los Reyes specifically appeared in just two installments of "Blue Bloods" — Episodes 22 and 23 of Season 3. The episodes see Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan and several compatriots working to take down a notorious gang. De los Reyes played the morally twisted leader of the gang — a man named Santana. As far as "Blue Bloods" villains go, Santana is a particularly cruel piece of work, even going so far as attempting to kill his own girlfriend to keep her quiet. While Danny inevitably serves justice to the criminal, not everyone makes it out of this particular case unscathed.