Tim Allen Preferred The Original Santa Clause Script Where He Got To Murder Santa

In the years since its 1994 release, the trilogy-spawning '90s one-off "The Santa Clause" has become a holiday classic in countless households. Much of this is thanks to the performance of Tim Allen, who puts in a memorable turn as father and toy company marketing director Scott Calvin — the man who unexpectedly becomes the new Santa Claus. The original Santa (Steve Lucescu) is spotted by Calvin while scaling his roof and is startled when he's yelled at for doing so. In the blink of an eye, he slips, falls off the roof, and dies on Calvin's lawn, thus making him the new Santa.

Seeing as this is a family-oriented Disney production, the death of the original Santa is depicted as a total accident. Calvin isn't shown to be a cold-blooded killer seeking to ruin Christmas by killing Kris Kringle. However, there was a draft of "The Santa Clause" that very much skewed in that direction. Allen revealed as much during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," explaining that an early script had Calvin flat-out kill Santa. He recalled that Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg wanted to alter the scene, prompting the actor to fight to keep it in. "I go, 'No, no, no. That's the best script I've ever read,'" Allen said.

Ultimately, Katzenberg won the debate, and the version of the scene Allen preferred never made it past the early draft. Suffice to say, had it made it in, it would've been a rather brutal moment in an otherwise tame movie.