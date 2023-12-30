What Song Inspired Ozempic's Commercial Jingle?

The weight-loss drug that NPR called the "worst-kept secret in Hollywood" has a tie to showbiz — in song. Anybody who has heard the jingle for the commercial for the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic that's a fan of 1970s music might find the tune familiar since it's a reconfiguration of the song "Magic" from the band Pilot. David Paton — who co-wrote and sang the original tune — even recrafted the lyrics for "Magic" before recording the Ozempic jingle. Originally, the first line of the song was, "Oh, oh, oh, it's magic!" but for Ozempic's jingle, he sings the lyric as, "Oh, oh, oh, Ozempic!"

The commercial touts the product's effectiveness for patients with type 2 diabetes. On the Ozempic website, Paton said he is thrilled the song has found a new life and is helping patients live healthier lives. "I couldn't be happier that 5 decades later my song continues to live on and has become so recognizable for people with type 2 diabetes," the musician said.

In addition to helping type 2 diabetes patients, NPR said that Ozempic has been used by several celebrities for weight loss purposes, including Elon Musk and Chelsea Handler. Other stars who have used the diabetes drug include Sharon Osbourne, Tracy Morgan, and Amy Schumer. Oprah Winfrey also admitted to taking a weight-loss drug but stopped short of saying it was Ozempic. All in all, the use of the product is so prevalent in Hollywood that talk show host Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about it while hosting the 2023 Oscars.