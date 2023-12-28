Every 2023 Movie To Earn A 0% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

Is it all that bad for a movie to earn a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes? In a way, the designation can be seen as a badge of honor: the film in question is part of an elite club, one composed entirely of features that have earned a reputation and even a following of sorts. Not a good reputation or a supportive following, to be sure, but thousands of high-quality, critically acclaimed movies slip past viewers' radar each year without any sort of broad notice. Those handful of 0% titles, however, remain in focus forever, their designation preserving them as negative classics, prompting some curious viewers to check them out to find out how bad they are.

Among the films currently at the bottom of the green splat roster on Rotten Tomatoes are such notorious failures as "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever," "The Ridiculous 6," and most recently, the animated movie "The Queen's Corgi" and the Bruce Willis-starring "Hard Kill." Each year, new movies join their ranks, and 2023 is no exception. Join us as we dive into the 2023 movies that earned a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.