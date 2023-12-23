Star Wars: What Happened To Lobot After The Empire Strikes Back?

"Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back" introduces numerous heroes, villains, and those in-between to "Star Wars" fans. One of the most notable to make their franchise debut in the feature is the suave Baron Administrator of Bespin's Cloud City, Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), who allows Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and his allies to seek refuge from the Empire. Flanking him are numerous Bespin guards and a stoic cyborg named Lobot (John Hollis) — one of Lando's longtime associates who uses his cybernetic attachments to carry out various tasks around Cloud City.

Lobot is a key player in Lando's attempt to rescue his friends from the Empire, leading Bespin guards in an effort to evacuate Cloud City and fend off the arriving Imperial stormtroopers. Unfortunately, they're only somewhat successful, with Lando and his friends escaping while Lobot and his companions are captured by the Empire. The regime takes over Bespin, and Lobot is plugged into Cloud City's central processing core to do the Empire's bidding. Thankfully, Lando returns to rescue his old friend and brings him along as part of the Rebel Alliance. In addition to helping out with several Rebel missions, Lobot also leads the charge in removing the Empire's presence from Bespin.

Unsurprisingly, Lobot's post-"Empire Strikes Back" canon story differs greatly from the one many know from the "Star Wars" Legends continuity.