Yellowstone: Is Jennifer Landon's Teeter Accent Actually Real?

With pink hair and a brash attitude, it's no wonder Teeter (Jennifer Landon) became a standout character when she was introduced on "Yellowstone" Season 3. She's a ranch hand who has no problem holding her own against bigger, burlier men. Still, her most significant character trait may be her unique, almost unintelligible accent. It may have some wondering if Landon really speaks like Teeter. For anyone who thought series creator Taylor Sheridan found Landon in the backwoods somewhere, they'll be happy to hear she doesn't actually speak like that in real life.

That becomes abundantly clear when listening to Landon speak in interviews. She sounds nothing like Teeter, which probably helps being an actress. As far as coming up with the accent, it was mostly Sheridan's doing, as she explained on an episode of The Official Yellowstone Podcast. At around the 36:20 mark of the episode, Landon says, "The Frontier is Female — Kelly Reilly, Jen Landon and Kelsey Asbille. Taylor wrote [Teeter's dialogue] phonetically, which was fantastic. I remember when I saw the sides on first glance I was like, 'What?'"

So when Teeter says her name, it may sound like "Peter" or "Tater," but that's how she talks. And it's precisely the way Sheridan envisioned. While Teeter may be indecipherable to some, Landon shared a kindred bond with the character, "She always made sense to me. I always knew exactly what she was saying."