Timothée Chalamet 'Spoils' Return Of Dead Character In Dune 3 (If It Ever Happens)

After multiple delays, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" will finally premiere in theaters on March 1, 2024. The film was initially pushed back from October 2023 to November early on in its production. Then, during the SAG-AFTRA strike, Warner Bros. shifted the release to March, initially scheduling its release for the 15th before moving it up to the first of the month.

Adding more chaos to the "Dune: Part Two" pre-release news cycle is none other than its lead, Timothée Chalamet. In an interview with MTV, otherwise intended to promote Chalamet's work on "Wonka," host Josh Horowitz concludes with some "Dune" talk, running down some of the changes the second film will make to its predecessor's cast. Florence Pugh, he notes, will debut in "Dune: Part Two," and not returning, Horowitz believes, is Jason Momoa, whose character Duncan Idaho dies in the first "Dune" movie.

"Momoa will be back," Chalamet says, interrupting and surprising Horowitz. Chalamet then clarifies that Duncan Idaho returns in the second Dune novel, titled "Dune Messiah." This means that if there's ever a third Dune movie — and presuming it faithfully follows the plot of the book — Momoa should reprise his "Dune" role.

"It's so weird because they're so secretive about the script," Chalamet says, defending himself after Horowitz accuses him of inadvertently sharing a spoiler. "Well, [the books] have been out there for 70 years!"