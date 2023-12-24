What's The Song In Airbnb's Snowy Countryside Commercial?
Airbnb wants everyone to know they offer more than just apartments and houses to rent in the middle of the city. When you just need to get away from it all, you can find a locale in the middle of the countryside to reconnect with nature. That's the theme of their latest ad, designed to show off some of the more remote options available on the service. And to drive home the old-fashioned nature of the rentals, the Airbnb commercial song used is "What a Diff'rence a Day Makes" by Dinah Washington.
The track plays over pictures of what people can do when they get away from busy city life. From gorgeous backdrops to seeing animals in their natural habitats, Airbnb is going for some good ol' Americana, which is brought home courtesy of the transcendent tones of Washington in her 1959 song. Many other singers, from Dean Martin to Natalie Cole, have put their own spin on "What a Diff'rence a Day Makes," but Washington's version arguably remains the most iconic.
Dinah Washington's What a Diff'rence a Day Makes is also featured in many films
"What a Diff'rence a Day Makes" was a huge high point in Dinah Washington's career. The singer won the Grammy for best rhythm & blues performance for the track. It also peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 when it came out in 1959. With those accolades, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the song continue to pop up throughout popular culture.
If Martin Scorsese has proven anything across his career, it's that he's a man who knows how to utilize a good needle drop, from "Layla" in "Goodfellas" to "Gimme Shelter" in "The Departed." "What a Diff'rence a Day Makes" has an appearance in 1995's "Casino" when Sam (Robert De Niro) shows Ginger (Sharon Stone) their home, topping it off by putting a chinchilla fur coat on her. The song also appears on the soundtracks for "Run Lola Run" and "Chungking Express," the latter of which is a film about unrequited love that will touch your heart.
"What a Diff'rence a Day Makes" has made a lasting impact on the zeitgeist, and it's easy to see why. It's a love song about how everything can change in a single day. One random day could be when you meet someone who changes your life for the better, so it makes sense it would become the Airbnb commercial song and instill those positive vibes into viewers.