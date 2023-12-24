What's The Song In Airbnb's Snowy Countryside Commercial?

"What a Diff'rence a Day Makes" was a huge high point in Dinah Washington's career. The singer won the Grammy for best rhythm & blues performance for the track. It also peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 when it came out in 1959. With those accolades, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the song continue to pop up throughout popular culture.

If Martin Scorsese has proven anything across his career, it's that he's a man who knows how to utilize a good needle drop, from "Layla" in "Goodfellas" to "Gimme Shelter" in "The Departed." "What a Diff'rence a Day Makes" has an appearance in 1995's "Casino" when Sam (Robert De Niro) shows Ginger (Sharon Stone) their home, topping it off by putting a chinchilla fur coat on her. The song also appears on the soundtracks for "Run Lola Run" and "Chungking Express," the latter of which is a film about unrequited love that will touch your heart.

"What a Diff'rence a Day Makes" has made a lasting impact on the zeitgeist, and it's easy to see why. It's a love song about how everything can change in a single day. One random day could be when you meet someone who changes your life for the better, so it makes sense it would become the Airbnb commercial song and instill those positive vibes into viewers.