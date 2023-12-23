Superman: Legacy - James Gunn Won't Repeat Zack Snyder's Lex Luthor Mistake

James Gunn isn't about to make the same Lex Luthor mistake as his contemporary Zack Snyder, with the filmmaker confirming that Nicholas Hoult's version of the iconic villain will be bald in "Superman: Legacy."

In announcing Hoult as Luthor in "Superman: Legacy," Gunn replied "ofc" (slang for "of f***ing course") on Threads when asked if his interpretation of the character would be bald. In the process, Gunn is about to avoid one of Snyder's biggest errors: not introducing an immediately recognizable version of the classic DC antagonist.

2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" introduced a Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) who did not closely resemble his bald comic book counterpart. Instead, Eisenberg's supervillain had long brown hair and was changed from the menacing, calculated businessman that most fans knew to an obnoxious, eccentric billionaire who was supposed to reflect real-world figures such as Facebook co-creator Mark Zuckerberg. His luxuriant locks remained until the end of the film, when Luthor was finally hairless in a conversation with Batman (Ben Affleck) at Arkham Asylum — a look that stayed for his final appearance in "Zack Snyder's Justice League," in a post-credits meeting with Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello).