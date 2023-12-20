Zack Snyder Names Christopher Nolan's Biggest Impact On Him As A Filmmaker - Exclusive

Even though Christopher Nolan wrapped up his Batman movie trilogy in 2012 with "The Dark Knight Rises," the revered filmmaker was hardly through with his work in the DC superhero universe. Before he moved on from the franchise, Nolan helped shepherd in Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe of films with "Man of Steel" in 2013, which introduced moviegoers to Henry Cavill's iconic iteration of Superman. On "Man of Steel," Nolan collaborated with his co-writer on "The Dark Knight" films, David S. Goyer, to pen the story; from there, Goyer wrote the screenplay for the film with Snyder in the director's chair. Snyder, not surprisingly, has been following Nolan's career ever since, even revealing in a red-carpet interview for his new film "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire" that his favorite film of 2023 was Nolan's historical epic "Oppenheimer."

During an exclusive interview with Looper for "Rebel Moon," Snyder said Nolan has continued to be huge influence in his approach to filmmaking, which includes his work on "Rebel Moon." "Chris' main influence on me is his singularity, his singular vision, [his] uncompromising, straight-ahead approach to filmmaking ... He feels it's very singular, very of one voice, which I love in movies," Snyder said.

In addition to Nolan, Snyder said he's inspired by the work of fellow director David Fincher. "We live in a great age of really gifted and amazing auteurs that can transport you to another point of view," Snyder noted. "In the end, movies are being transported to another point of view, and I happen to think his is pretty cool."