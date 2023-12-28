Reacher Season 2 Features A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Connection Fans May Miss

Amazon Prime Video dropped the first three episodes of "Reacher" Season 2 on December 15 before transitioning to a standard weekly release schedule. Near the start of the third episode of this supersized premiere, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) deploys both a deep knowledge of state gun laws and a bundle of cash to convince a pawn shop owner to let him purchase a handful of firearms without having to undergo a typically requisite waiting period. What some viewers might not realize is that this scene introduces a new link between "Reacher" and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

Notably, playing Episode 3's shopkeeper is an actor named David Fraser. One of Fraser's very first acting roles, and still arguably among the most notable gigs of his career, is the part of Michelangelo in the 1993 feature "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III." The turtles in this film are each portrayed by two separate actors, one of whom is physically wearing a turtle suit, while the other delivers his voice lines. In "TMNT III," voice actor Robbie Rist reprises the role of Michelangelo from the prior two entries. However, whereas an actor named Michelan Sisti physically portrays Michelangelo in its predecessors, Fraser debuts as the character in the threequel.

Since Fraser is in a full-body suit for the film's entirety, it's likely only TMNT diehards will recognize that he and the shopkeeper in "Reacher" Season 2, Episode 3 are one and the same.