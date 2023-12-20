Taylor Sheridan's Lawmen: Bass Reeves Just Beat Yellowstone In One Major Way

As much as "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" is a hit with fans, critics remain harder to impress. The new series maintains a solid 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, while "Yellowstone" scrapes by with a slightly higher critics score of 84%. With all the high-stakes histrionics present and Kevin Costner's unsurprising off-screen drama, it's worth noting that "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" may not have been possible without "Yellowstone." Taylor Sheridan fought hard for the series. He refused a writers' room, insisting that his vision could only be carried out by him. And though he could be accused of going on a power trip, it ultimately paid off. David Oyelowo first became involved in the project when producer David Permut proposed the idea in 2014. At the time, Westerns were not popular and Oyelowo struggled in vain to get support for the project. The success of "Yellowstone" changed that.

"Taylor came along and indisputably reimagined and reinvigorated the Western," Oyelowo told Vanity Fair. "I talked to him, and he is a real historian around this stuff. At that point, I'd been reading up on Bass Reeves for quite a while — and [Sheridan] was the only person I'd spoken to who knew at least as much, if not more, as I did. His passion for it just started making it feel like this might be a great collaboration. And then soon afterward, Paramount+ expressed interest and we were off to the races." After a decade in development hell, it is safe to say that "Yellowstone" walked so "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" could run.