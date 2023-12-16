Star Trek: What Are Little Girls Made Of - What Really Happened To Andrea Android

Season 1, Episode 7 of "Star Trek: The Original Series," titled "What Are Little Girls Made Of?," is memorable for a wide range of reasons — not least of which is one of the most unexpectedly hilarious props in Star Trek franchise history. The episode revolves around Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and the ship's nurse, Christine Chapel (Majel Barrett), beaming down from the Enterprise to a remote planet to meet Chapel's former fiancé, a scientist named Roger Korby (Michael Strong). It turns out that Korby manufactures androids, including a bionic woman named Andrea (Sherry Jackson).

At the episode's conclusion, Andrea seemingly reveals her feelings for Korby. The scientist — whose body, Kirk and Chapel find out, is also mechanical — claims that androids cannot love. As they kiss nevertheless, Korby and Andrea's hands both close in on the trigger of her phaser, with both of them disintegrated instantly. Just who pulled the weapon's trigger is up for debate: In an interview at the official Star Trek website, Jackson revealed that even she's unsure whether her character's fate was self-inflicted or Korby's doing. "That's a good question," she said. "I'm not sure myself."

Notably, most plot synopses describe Korby as the culprit in Andrea's death. Considering both Jackson and her interviewer's hesitancy to lay the blame on either character, however, it's safe to say the intent behind the episode's ending is likely for viewers to decide whether it's one or both of them who make the fateful choice.