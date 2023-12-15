Terminator 2 & Home Alone Just Received The Same Honor (On The Same Day)

Delving just beneath their respective surfaces, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Home Alone" are both stories about fighting off intruders, even if suburban burglary isn't quite as serious as traveling through time to ensure a robot apocalypse. Now, these two films share something else in common — the Library of Congress announced that they will be added to its National Film Registry.

The Library of Congress awarded this honor to 25 films this year. Other new inductees include Disney's "Lady and the Tramp," Madonna's breakout feature "Desperately Seeking Susan," Hot Topic aesthetic bible "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and the 2013 Best Picture winner "12 Years a Slave."

While there are plenty of reasons a film might be selected for preservation in the National Film Registry, "Terminator 2" and "Home Alone" again have more in common than might be apparent. Notably, both projects, after premiering in theaters less than a year apart, impacted blockbuster filmmaking significantly in their wake. Of course, the genres they influenced are relatively different from one another, but there are still plenty of family movies and sci-fi action spectacles produced to this day that can cite either title as inspiration.