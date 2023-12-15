The 5 Best Villains In Die Hard Movies Ranked

Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? That long-running, oddly passionate debate has gotten a little played out, so Looper would like to posit something else worth ruminating on — who's the best "Die Hard" villain?

Over the years, John McClane (Bruce Willis) has gone toe to toe with some formidable adversaries. He's just an average Joe with some fighting skills thrust into larger-than-life scenarios, except that as the series goes on, he pretty much becomes a superhero. But McClane represents an ideal action movie hero, namely someone who can kick butt and rattle off entertaining one-liners.

However, a hero is only as good as the villain. And John McClane has had some incredible bad guys to go up against over the years. Through exhaustive research, namely watching every "Die Hard" movie while drinking a selection of craft root beer, I have assembled the top five Die Hard movies' villains ranked, taking the best of the best throughout the franchise based on ruthlessness, effectiveness, and overall, any villain you just love to hate. Plus, this list considers any antagonistic force, not just main villains, so if you're wondering why I skipped over Yuri Komarov (Sebastian Koch) from "A Good Day to Die Hard," that's why.