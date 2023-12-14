One Star Trek: Enterprise Cast Member Thought The Mirror Episodes Were 'Ridiculous'

While "Star Trek: The Next Generation" explores the cosmos after the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series," "Star Trek: Enterprise" does the opposite. For four seasons and 98 episodes, the program sets the stage for the groundbreaking original "Star Trek" series. In doing so, it features new characters, worlds, and concepts while referencing some from the program that started it all. One of the most notable callbacks to the first "Star Trek" show is the presence of the mirror universe in the "Enterprise" episodes "In a Mirror, Darkly" and "In a Mirror, Darkly, Part II."

Though one might think the "Enterprise" cast had fun playing around with mirror universe versions of their respective characters, some despised it. Case in point, Connor Trinneer, who found playing a mirror version of Trip Tucker pretty miserable. "The entire time, I'm like, 'I think this is just ridiculous' ... I don't really know what to do," Trinneer recalled during an appearance on "The Shuttlepod Show." As he searched for a way to present his mirror universe take on Tucker, he sarcastically suggested he talk like a pirate. Unfortunately for Trinneer, director James L. Conway liked the idea, resulting in him having to keep up the over-the-top pirate voice for roughly three weeks of filming.

Sure, the pirate accent was cumbersome to act around and the mirror universe concept was a bit daunting. Still, Trinneer and his co-stars' hard work in "In a Mirror, Darkly" and "In a Mirror, Darkly, Part II" hasn't gone unnoticed.