John Krasinski's IF Trailer Brings Imaginary Friends To Life With Ryan Reynolds
Having scared the living heck out of us with "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II," John Krasinski is back in the director's chair with some inspiring family-friendly fare. His upcoming film "IF" has just released its first trailer and it's (literally) bursting with imagination.
Written by Krasinski, "IF" follows a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who has had a troubling experience that leaves her inexplicably able to see the imaginary friends of others — the poor ones who have since been forgotten by their former children. Naturally, this revelation causes problems! Monsters and wild creations known as IFs (read: Imaginary Friends) from other people's childhood approach her for help. Sadly, the IFs' kids have grown up and they need to find new friends ... or they're in danger of disappearing forever. Our main blue fella seen in the trailer is voiced by Steve Carell — notably marking the first time in a decade that Carell and Krasinski have worked together since the latter shot to fame in "The Office." Ryan Reynolds stars as The Man Upstairs, who is our entry point for Bea (and the audience) to understand this wacky world.
IF really does look like a real-life Monsters Inc!
Besides Carell backing up his former office pal, Krasinski's "IF" will also see his wife and former "A Quiet Place" co-star Emily Blunt joining the film's colorful cast of characters. The imaginary entourage of IFs will also boast the talent of Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vince Vaughn, and Sam Rockwell.
So far, the movie has already received a positive reaction when the team debuted footage at CinemaCon. Krasinski told Deadline, "I had this idea for a movie years ago about imaginary friends. I want this movie to be believing in something bigger...and getting you through something bigger, that's possible." With a pitch like that, you can expect heartstrings to be yanked hard and it fulfills Reynolds' description of "IF" being "a live-action Pixar film."
Fleming played Judith Grimes in 53 episodes of AMC's "The Walking Dead," so the magical world here must be a nice break from the post-apocalyptic setting. "IF" also marks Fleming's first major feature role in a big-screen project — though she previously played young Rey in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
"IF" arrives in theatres on May 17, 2024.