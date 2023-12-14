John Krasinski's IF Trailer Brings Imaginary Friends To Life With Ryan Reynolds

Having scared the living heck out of us with "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II," John Krasinski is back in the director's chair with some inspiring family-friendly fare. His upcoming film "IF" has just released its first trailer and it's (literally) bursting with imagination.

Written by Krasinski, "IF" follows a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who has had a troubling experience that leaves her inexplicably able to see the imaginary friends of others — the poor ones who have since been forgotten by their former children. Naturally, this revelation causes problems! Monsters and wild creations known as IFs (read: Imaginary Friends) from other people's childhood approach her for help. Sadly, the IFs' kids have grown up and they need to find new friends ... or they're in danger of disappearing forever. Our main blue fella seen in the trailer is voiced by Steve Carell — notably marking the first time in a decade that Carell and Krasinski have worked together since the latter shot to fame in "The Office." Ryan Reynolds stars as The Man Upstairs, who is our entry point for Bea (and the audience) to understand this wacky world.