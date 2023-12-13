Who Plays Bob Vernon On Frasier & Was The Character Based On A Real-Life Host?

In "Frasier" Season 8, Episode 8, titled "Mary Christmas," Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) becomes obsessed with hosting a local Christmas parade for his radio station, KACL. His passion for the job comes from his nostalgia for coverage of the parade from when he was a child; a man named Bob Vernon hosted the broadcasts.

Playing Vernon in his single-episode "Frasier" appearance is Peter Haskell. While he was a prolific actor during his lifetime — he died at 75 years old in 2010 — he worked primarily as a TV guest star, albeit on plenty of shows popular in their heyday. Arguably, his best-known role is toy company CEO Mr. Sullivan in both "Child's Play 2" and "Child's Play 3."

Haskell's "Frasier" character, notably, shares a name with a real-life TV and radio host, who worked for WNBC news in New York City and WGAR in Cleveland. While nobody who worked on "Frasier" has explicitly confirmed whether or not the fictional Vernon is based on his real-life counterpart, considering the large number of writers, actors, and directors who regularly contributed to the show, it's more than likely at least one of them grew up listening to Vernon in either New York or Cleveland and thought his name would be a fun addition.