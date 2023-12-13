Yellowstone: What Happened To Rip Wheeler's Family?
For confirmation that family dynamics are twisted in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," look no further than the story of Rip Wheeler. Played with rustic prowess by Cole Hauser, Rip has become known in the Paramount series as the better half of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). The romance between John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) most dependable ranch hand and his daughter has been the emotional backbone of the series, even if Beth has been part of some of the worst moments put to screen.
This is about as much of a happy ending as Rip can hope for, considering the details of his harrowing backstory. When he was only a teenager, young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) was in the middle of a tragic domestic dispute. His stepfather had become violent, but even after Rip's mother moved her children away from them, he found them. Rip woke up one day to find his brother had been killed and his stepfather beating his mother. Trying to defend her, Rip killed him with a frying pan. Realizing he was too late to save his family, Rip went on the run and encountered the one man who could change everything for him.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
It takes only being branded to reach salvation
Rip left one brutal household just to enter another. While Dutton doesn't run his ranch on physical abuse, he isn't above emotionally manipulating those around him. The two characters first found each other after Rip ran from the law. Young John Dutton (Josh Lucas) went looking for him when he heard the kid was on the lam. He offered Rip a place on his ranch, but of course, it came at a cost. Even though Rip did what anyone would do and tried to save his mother from being murdered, John still required him to suffer before working on the ranch.
To be accepted by the Duttons, a minor who had already been through enough trauma to last a lifetime had to be branded. The "Yellowstone" ritual of being branded means Rip will always be protected like the ranch protects its livestock. Ultimately, Rip does find his place at the ranch. He becomes the head of the bunkhouse and is one of the few people whom John can trust later in life. And though he finds a life with Beth as well, the Duttons have a way of twisting even the most wholesome of family dynamics.
Rip had no other option than to accept this deal that changed the course of his life forever. He will always feel indebted to the Duttons, meaning he will do just about anything to protect them — and does — in some of the most brutal "Yellowstone" moments.