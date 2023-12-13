Yellowstone: What Happened To Rip Wheeler's Family?

For confirmation that family dynamics are twisted in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," look no further than the story of Rip Wheeler. Played with rustic prowess by Cole Hauser, Rip has become known in the Paramount series as the better half of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). The romance between John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) most dependable ranch hand and his daughter has been the emotional backbone of the series, even if Beth has been part of some of the worst moments put to screen.

This is about as much of a happy ending as Rip can hope for, considering the details of his harrowing backstory. When he was only a teenager, young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) was in the middle of a tragic domestic dispute. His stepfather had become violent, but even after Rip's mother moved her children away from them, he found them. Rip woke up one day to find his brother had been killed and his stepfather beating his mother. Trying to defend her, Rip killed him with a frying pan. Realizing he was too late to save his family, Rip went on the run and encountered the one man who could change everything for him.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.