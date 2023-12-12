Star Wars Theory: Rey Becomes The Sith Empress In Episode IX - Not A Jedi Master

In "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi," Rey (Daisy Ridley) grapples with the idea that she's not secretly descended from a legendary bloodline as she hopes, but rather is the daughter of "nobodies." This is then quickly undone in "Star Wars: Episode IX –- The Rise of Skywalker," which reveals that Rey is actually the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). After receiving this revelation, she seems to forsake her Sith lineage and adopts the name of Rey Skywalker.

Some fans, however, think that Rey might not be the next Luke, but the powerful Sith lord that her bloodline theoretically mandates instead. An upcoming Star Wars film set well after "Episode IX" will feature Rey as its lead character, purportedly following her as she reestablishes the Jedi Order. It's worth noting that Ridley told Collider in 2023 that the premise of this new Star Wars movie is "not what I expected." So what if Rey Skywalker trains an evil army and not a new generation of Jedi?

A lengthy Reddit thread from user u/Whoovien57 in 2022 discusses Rey's affinity for the dark side and claims that her training is closer to that of a Sith than a Jedi. it holds that she deploys known dark side abilities more prominently than light side powers. While this could simply represent a temptation she overcomes, her eventual use of what some consider the dark side's most powerful ability may ultimately indicate where her true allegiance lies.