M. Night Shyamalan Theory: The Signs Villains Are Not Aliens - They're Much Worse

With a knack for twist endings, M. Night Shyamalan's films tend to invoke discussion, both positively and negatively. While "Signs" is one of his better-received offerings, it's led to much discussion online of how the twist doesn't make any sense.

The film ends with the Hess family fending their home from an alien, a localized event from a global invasion. However, they soon discover the alien is allergic to water, and fortunately, the daughter, Bo (Abigail Breslin), has conveniently placed many half-filled glasses of water around the house. Eventually, the alien dies when water falls onto its head. Many have criticized the film because it doesn't make sense for aliens to invade a planet in the first place that's predominantly covered by water, and depending on where you live, water can randomly fall from the sky. But a "Signs" fan theory allows the film to make more sense, provided that the creatures aren't aliens at all but demons.

And it isn't just water that harms them but holy water, as Redditor u/ImprobableAvocado writes, "It's water blessed by a man of God. It becomes a little heavy-handed at that point of a formerly religious man conquering his demons, but still better than oops the aliens are allergic to something that is just in the air on this planet." The film also mentions how Bo's birth was miraculous, with her being described as angelic. If she's literally an angel, then her pouring the water would purify it, allowing it to harm the demons. And with this interpretation, "Signs" reads as a much better movie.