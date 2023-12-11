Who Played Miri On Star Trek & Where Is She Now?

If there's one thing "Star Trek: The Original Series" loves, it's taking the Enterprise crew to planets full of disturbed children who are equal parts creepy and tragic. The infamous episode "And the Children Shall Lead" is a swing and a miss for many fans on this front (and often considered one of the worst "Star Trek" episodes ever), but the base concept was far more positively received with Season 1, Episode 8, "Miri," in which the team lands on a planet whose population contracts a fatal disease when they reach puberty, making the only inhabitants children. The most prominent of the group is Miri, an older girl who befriends Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew as they desperately search for a cure.

For this single episode, the youthful Miri was played by Kim Darby, an actor who went on to amass numerous credits across film and TV. In the ensuing years, she appeared on shows like "Bonanza," "Murder, She Wrote," and "The X-Files" while also starring in movies like "True Grit" and "Better Off Dead..." Darby remained active as an actor through the late 2010s, but what exactly is she doing now?