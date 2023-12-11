Ned's Declassified: What Does Coconut Head Actor Rob Pinkston Look Like Today?
To say the series "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" had quite an impact among millennials may be an understatement. Nickelodeon viewers who were tweens when the show was airing during the mid-2000s likely appreciated Ned Bigby's (Devon Werkheiser) expert guidance. After all, they were also stuck in the harrowing landscape that is middle school. On top of Ned's helpful guide, fans of the sitcom also enjoyed its outlandish humor, particularly the gags involving the tender-hearted Coconut Head (Rob Pinkston).
It may not be surprising that Rob Pinkston was given a blunt wig to transform into Coconut Head. In a behind-the-scenes video filmed during the show's production, the actor revealed that fans did not pay attention to him without his character's signature severe hairstyle. "Whenever I don't have the wig on, nobody knows who I am," Pinkston explained.
Given that Pinkston and his character did not appear to be the same individual almost 20 years ago, it goes without saying that he currently bears little resemblance to Coconut Head. For one, he wears his hair in a much more flattering style than his on-screen counterpart. His Instagram followers are also aware that he has opted to have a short beard.
Rob Pinkston has led an interesting life since his Coconut Head days
Once "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" ended, Rob Pinkston had only a handful of acting gigs. He discussed his career with his former co-stars during a May 2023 episode of "Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide." He explained he now works as a producer for the video game developer Riot Games, Inc. "I'm a producer, specifically in the graphics department, so whenever you are seeing — like in 'sports talk' — if you see the scoreboard at the bottom of a basketball game. Or the full screen that shows stats. Any of those things are considered graphics, they're not video. So I manage all of that," Pinkston said.
Pinkston also noted that he is a professional DJ and goes by the stage name DJ Pinky. He revealed that his "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" co-star Carlie Casey, who played Marissa Jane "Missy Meany" Johnson, bestowed him with the nickname Pinky while filming the Nickelodeon sitcom. Attendees of DJ Pinky's shows should be aware that Pinkston does not usually wear his everyday outfits during his performances. He explained that he views DJ Pinky as just another role.
With his career as a video game producer and a traveling DJ, it appears Coconut Head is thriving outside the walls of James K. Polk Middle School.