Ned's Declassified: What Does Coconut Head Actor Rob Pinkston Look Like Today?

To say the series "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" had quite an impact among millennials may be an understatement. Nickelodeon viewers who were tweens when the show was airing during the mid-2000s likely appreciated Ned Bigby's (Devon Werkheiser) expert guidance. After all, they were also stuck in the harrowing landscape that is middle school. On top of Ned's helpful guide, fans of the sitcom also enjoyed its outlandish humor, particularly the gags involving the tender-hearted Coconut Head (Rob Pinkston).

It may not be surprising that Rob Pinkston was given a blunt wig to transform into Coconut Head. In a behind-the-scenes video filmed during the show's production, the actor revealed that fans did not pay attention to him without his character's signature severe hairstyle. "Whenever I don't have the wig on, nobody knows who I am," Pinkston explained.

Given that Pinkston and his character did not appear to be the same individual almost 20 years ago, it goes without saying that he currently bears little resemblance to Coconut Head. For one, he wears his hair in a much more flattering style than his on-screen counterpart. His Instagram followers are also aware that he has opted to have a short beard.