The Real Reason Elias Koteas Left Chicago PD

Elias Koteas plays detective Alvin Olinsky in just over 100 episodes of "Chicago P.D." This is in addition to a combined eight episodes as the character on "Chicago Justice," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago Med." Between his debut in the "Chicago P.D." pilot and his departure in Season 5, Episode 22, Alvin is a core member of the show's cast and the One Chicago universe at large. In his final appearance, however, Alvin dies, meaning that the episode's May 2018 air date marks Koteas' definitive exit from the franchise.

After that final episode of "Chicago P.D." Season 5 first aired, TVLine interviewed showrunner Rick Eid about the decision to kill off Alvin. "From a creative perspective, it was a decision that evolved organically," he said, detailing how the series' writers landed on Alvin's death as a byproduct of a key storyline.

"From a business perspective, however, this was an extremely difficult decision," Eid continued. "Elias is a terrific actor and a good person. He's also been an important part of the show since the very beginning. So this part of the process was really challenging. But Elias handled the news like a true professional and remained committed to the show and his character until the final shot. We will miss him dearly."

Koteas' "Chicago P.D." departure, then, was not the result of an interpersonal conflict or even a desire to move on to other work, but the notion that Alvin's death was what was best for the series' story at the time.