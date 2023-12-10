5 Huge Character Deaths TV Shows Reversed (And Why)

Death, typically, is supposed to have some sense of finality to it, right?

One of the most devastating parts of a TV show is when a beloved character dies. The beauty of television or serialized content is that you can become attached to characters over several years and seasons, which makes their passing all the more painful and personal. Over the history of television, viewers have been treated to some truly devastating deaths. And, usually, death is permanent, with shows taking time to digest the passing of characters over several episodes.

HBO's "Succession" did a brilliant job of centering an entire season around the ramifications of a key individual's death, revealing just how powerful of a storytelling tool someone's passing can be. Other times, death can help raise the stakes, being utilized almost as a strategic gimmick to constantly make us fearful for a character's safety. "Game of Thrones," for example, expertly highlights how death can be used to instill shock. Several of the show's most prominent and interesting characters don't make it to the end ... which makes us worry for those who manage to survive all the more.

Most self-respecting shows treat a character's death with a sense of permanence and respect. But then there are TV shows that have no respect for the dead, reversing them for various reasons, whether it be for the sake of shock value or because of fan outcry. Here are five chaotic times characters were brought back from the dead.