Who Plays Rosalita On Blue Bloods?

Elena Hurst has been working in the entertainment industry since her youth. She made her debut as an actor in "Walker, Texas Ranger," before going on to appear in several episodes of the cult classic children's TV show "Wishbone." Over the course of the first season of "Wishbone," Hurst repeatedly appeared as the young girl Amanda Hollings.

Starting in the late 2000s, Hurst began picking up guest roles on several notable shows. The actor guest starred in episodes of "Gossip Girl," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "The Blacklist," "Homeland," and "Elementary." As far as recent roles go, she is part of the recurring cast for Apple TV+'s 2023 horror series "The Changeling." Hurst plays Emma's (Clark Backo) coworker Yurina on the show.

Apart from her work as a regular actor, readers may have heard Hurst's voice in several major video game releases. She has lent her voice to characters in both "Grand Theft Auto IV" and "Grand Theft Auto V," "Mafia III," and, most recently, the Batman-centric game "Gotham Knights." With "Grand Theft Auto VI" now on the horizon, it remains to be seen whether Hurst continues her contributions to the franchise.