Kenan Thompson Almost Quit Saturday Night Live - Here's Why

After more than 20 years on "Saturday Night Live," Kenan Thompson has been with the show longer than anyone in its storied history. But a series of gaffs in his early days nearly caused the now-veteran to quit. In his memoir, "When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown," Thompson recalled several "rookie mistakes" he made that led to him almost leaving the show.

Preparing for one of his earliest sketches, which was ultimately cut from the broadcast, Thompson flubbed a line. "I couldn't make it through dress rehearsal," he wrote (via People). "I stuttered over this one line and couldn't ad-lib my way out of it." He remembered the writers avoiding him after that and feeling as though he was deliberately being given less screen time than his colleagues. It was enough to make him question whether he even belonged on the "SNL" stage. He asked himself, "'What the hell am I doing here?'" and wrote that he didn't know "if there was space at 'SNL' for my kind of comedy."

He asked castmate Maya Rudolph why he was chosen for the show, and she said the entire crew agreed he was the obvious choice. "'We could tell you were ready,'" he recalled her saying. After that moment, Thompson said, "I'd been validated."