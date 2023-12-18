King Charles Once Asked Natalie Portman A Clueless Star Wars Question
The Star Wars prequel trilogy has enjoyed a renaissance. Amidst the films being critically reappraised, stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprised their roles on the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," with the latter also returning for "Ahsoka." Considering how interested fans are in this era of the franchise, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Natalie Portman has become part of the public conversation regarding the movies.
During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, Portman was asked about her experiences working on the prequel trilogy, which began with 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." The actress was in her teens when she played Queen Padmé Amidala in the film, and her age was the center of a humorous interaction she had with then-Prince Charles at a "Phantom Menace" premiere event.
When meeting the British royal family, it became clear to Portman that the now-king wasn't up-to-date with the history of the Star Wars films. "I remember Prince Charles — he was then Prince Charles — asked me if I was in the originals. I was like, 'I'm 18!' But he was very friendly," she told Cohen. The original Star Wars trilogy was released between 1977 and 1983. Portman was born in 1981.
Portman is open to reprising Padmé for future Star Wars projects
Natalie Portman plays Queen-turned-Senator Padmé Amidala in all three Star Wars prequel films, which also include 2002's "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" and 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." Sadly, the character dies at the end of "Revenge of the Sith," just after naming her newborn twins Luke and Leia.
Of course, with various characters re-emerging thanks to the bevy of Star Wars shows on Disney+, it's possible that Portman could turn up somewhere in the ever-growing space opera once again. During her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," fans asked the actress whether she would be up to reprise Padmé. "No one has asked me, but I'm open to it," she said.
Asked by Andy Cohen how she looks back on her time working on the Star Wars films, Portman answered, "It was amazing. It was the first time I worked digitally. Like, I don't think anyone was shooting that way then. It was my first time working with a green screen. It was a whole new set of skills to pick up and a whole new world to enter, and obviously [it included] all the Star Wars mythology that everyone lives in, in this country. To get to be a part of that was awesome."