King Charles Once Asked Natalie Portman A Clueless Star Wars Question

The Star Wars prequel trilogy has enjoyed a renaissance. Amidst the films being critically reappraised, stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprised their roles on the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," with the latter also returning for "Ahsoka." Considering how interested fans are in this era of the franchise, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Natalie Portman has become part of the public conversation regarding the movies.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, Portman was asked about her experiences working on the prequel trilogy, which began with 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." The actress was in her teens when she played Queen Padmé Amidala in the film, and her age was the center of a humorous interaction she had with then-Prince Charles at a "Phantom Menace" premiere event.

When meeting the British royal family, it became clear to Portman that the now-king wasn't up-to-date with the history of the Star Wars films. "I remember Prince Charles — he was then Prince Charles — asked me if I was in the originals. I was like, 'I'm 18!' But he was very friendly," she told Cohen. The original Star Wars trilogy was released between 1977 and 1983. Portman was born in 1981.