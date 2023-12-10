Star Wars: The One Thing Stronger Than The Force Defeated Luke Skywalker - Easily

Time and time again, the Force has proven itself to be among the most ubiquitous concepts from "Star Wars" and one of the most powerful elements across the galaxy, even if interpretations on how the Force works have varied over the years. Whether it's a spiritual connection or a biological process involving midi-chlorians, Force-sensitive individuals can use it to influence reality to their will, affording them a tremendous amount of influence and power. However, there's actually an entity stronger than the Force that once sought to replace it, and even Luke Skywalker couldn't stop it himself.

One of the arcs in the canon 2020 comic series "Star Wars" sees a new malicious entity known as the Scourge plotting to take over the galaxy. A rogue droid with an extremely advanced artificial intelligence, the Scourge has the power to exert its will over other droids. The story features the Scourge using its influence to turn every entity across the galaxy in a collective consciousness, thereby supplanting the Force. In one climactic moment from "Star Wars" #41, Luke, Leia, and Lando fight off a horde of the Scourge's droids. Despite Luke's Force prowess, he and the rest of the group are overwhelmed and assimilated, leaving heroic droid Ajax Sigma to free them and their minds from the Scourge once again.