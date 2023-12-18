Star Wars: Is Cere Junda Stronger Than Darth Vader?

Contains spoilers for "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor"

The popular Star Wars Jedi games — "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" — flesh out plenty of new concepts, worlds, and characters in the franchise. One of the most notable names spotlighted is Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), who becomes one of Cal Kestis' (Cameron Monaghan) closest allies. A seasoned Jedi herself, she helps Cal hone his skills and puts her own on display in both games. She even steps up to the ruthless Darth Vader (Scott Lawrence) during the events of "Jedi: Survivor."

If you aren't familiar with the games, you're likely wondering how Cere compares to Vader when they clash. During her confrontation with the former Anakin Skywalker, it becomes clear that they're on a similar power level. Using her connection to the Force and her proficiency in lightsaber combat, Cere takes Vader to task. She even comes close to defeating him, but ultimately meets her demise before she can deliver the final blow. Vader uses his signature red lightsaber to impale her.

While it appears that Junda is potentially more powerful than Vader based on their duel, some Star Wars fans feel the Sith Lord's shortcomings made the fight a bit easier for her.