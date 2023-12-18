Star Wars: Is Cere Junda Stronger Than Darth Vader?
Contains spoilers for "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor"
The popular Star Wars Jedi games — "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" — flesh out plenty of new concepts, worlds, and characters in the franchise. One of the most notable names spotlighted is Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), who becomes one of Cal Kestis' (Cameron Monaghan) closest allies. A seasoned Jedi herself, she helps Cal hone his skills and puts her own on display in both games. She even steps up to the ruthless Darth Vader (Scott Lawrence) during the events of "Jedi: Survivor."
If you aren't familiar with the games, you're likely wondering how Cere compares to Vader when they clash. During her confrontation with the former Anakin Skywalker, it becomes clear that they're on a similar power level. Using her connection to the Force and her proficiency in lightsaber combat, Cere takes Vader to task. She even comes close to defeating him, but ultimately meets her demise before she can deliver the final blow. Vader uses his signature red lightsaber to impale her.
While it appears that Junda is potentially more powerful than Vader based on their duel, some Star Wars fans feel the Sith Lord's shortcomings made the fight a bit easier for her.
Darth Vader may have underestimated Cere
Cere Junda's Jedi background is nothing to take lightly. She was trained by Eno Cordova (Tony Amendola), takes Trilla Suduri (Elizabeth Grullón) as her student, and, like a few other major Jedi, survives the execution of Order 66. During the early days of the Empire, she avoids being captured or killed by the Imperial Inquisitors. Cere briefly cuts off her connection to the Force but eventually reestablishes it and makes it her goal to restore the Jedi Order. Her burning desire to bring the Jedi back and her Force and lightsaber skills make her a formidable foe for Darth Vader. Still, some aren't convinced she's the sole reason the Sith Lord is pushed to his limit.
Over on Reddit, some "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" players feel Vader is his own worst enemy during the duel. "Vader doesn't take Cere seriously at the start of the fight. He basically toys with her in the first half of the fight (as seen by him only using one-handed attacks)," commented u/Early-Gap9293, noting that only during the second half does Vader become more aggressive. User u/tombunz added that while Vader is at his peak during the fight, he's far from the best decision-maker. He may initially underestimate Cere, leading her to gain the upper hand early on.
Regardless of the minutiae of her fight with Darth Vader, the fact remains that Cere Junda was a powerful Jedi who very nearly rid the galaxy of one of its most terrifying and oppressive figures.