Star Wars: What Anakin Skywalker's Body Looks Like Under The Darth Vader Armor

There's a reason Darth Vader seldom takes off his armor, and it has nothing to do with his passion for fashion. In "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) suffers a series of rapid-fire traumatic injuries, including severed limbs and full-body, third-degree burns. Left for dead by Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) on the rocky shores of a river of lava, it's a miracle that Anakin survived. Through the machinations of Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), what remains of the young man is healed and encased within a protective suit that would become the new Sith Lord's iconic attire.

But the vestiges of Anakin remain inside ... and he doesn't look very healthy. In the Disney+ original series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," viewers catch a glimpse of Anakin's comprehensive scarring. He's mostly obscured within the liquid salve of a bacta tank, but viewers can tell his skin is sunken, thin, and mottled white. It's like someone tossed Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) into a different genre. On Instagram, concept artist Luke Fisher shared work he did for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (which features a brief moment of Vader in the bacta tank), providing an even clearer picture of the devastation wreaked upon Anakin's body. Another Instagram post of Fisher's art displays the tech unceremoniously embedded in Vader's chest.