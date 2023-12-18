Family Guy's 'Blue Harvest' Is A Deep-Cut Star Wars Easter Egg Most Fans Missed

The rest of the episodes, which comprise the "Laugh it up, Fuzzball" trilogy, are also references to moments couched within the "Star Wars" series of films — and even back to the history of "Family Guy" itself. The second mini-movie — which parodies "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back" — is entitled "Something, Something, Something, Dark Side." That references the episode "Barely Legal" from Season 8. The episode features a cutaway gag to Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader, during which Palpatine says he's figured out the ultimate key to writing dialogue for the "Star Wars" series. He says, "Something, something, something, dark side. Something, something, something, complete," to a postulant Darth Vader.

The final film in the trilogy — "It's a Trap!" — mocks "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi." This title is the easiest to place since it's something Admiral Akbar says during the film. Ironically, this episode went through several pre-production title shifts in itself. Per The Hollywood Reporter, one working title was "Episode VI: The Great Muppet Caper" — a reference to the many Ewoks which show up in the original film. During an ad on the DVD version of "Something, Something, Something, Dark Side," the film is called "We Have a Bad Feeling About This." Multiple characters say this throughout the film series, to the point of it becoming a prominent meme on the internet.

They may seem like odd partners, but "Family Guy" and "Star Wars" are now connected in the public consciousness thanks to these movies, for better or for worse.