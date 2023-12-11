Lost's Scariest Character Has A Real-Life Connection To Tom Cruise

It is hard to put into words what an absolute phenomenon ABC's "Lost" was. Following the survivors of Oceanic flight 815, which crashes on a deserted island, "Lost" was must-watch television because of the serialized way it expanded on the island's mysteries. One plot point still shrouded with mystique to this day is the exact motives of Ethan Rom. Played by William Mapother, Ethan is the first face that represents the somewhat villainous group known as the Others. Ethan inspires abject fear after abducting Claire (Emilie de Ravin), and his experiments on her unborn baby remain a mystery for seasons.

But other than playing the scariest character on "Lost," the Ethan actor has another claim to fame. Mapother also happens to be first cousins with Thomas Cruise Mapother IV. That's right — Mapother is related to none other than stunt-happy blockbuster king Tom Cruise.

The two actors share not only a blood connection but films as well. Early in Mapother's career, he and his cousin collaborated on many of Cruise's definitive films. His first acting credit was in "Born on the Fourth of July," and he's since also had roles in "Magnolia," "Mission: Impossible II," and "Minority Report." Since these collaborations, their careers have diverged significantly. Cruise will likely play Ethan Hunt until "Mission: Impossible" hits double digits, while Mapother's focus on indie fare made him a standout in "Lost" Season 1.