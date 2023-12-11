Who Is The Woman In The Baileys Commercial & Why Does She Look So Familiar?

With the holiday season fast approaching, seasonal advertisements are in full swing. Baileys hopes to secure its place as the official Christmas tipple with its new commercial, starring Emmy-winning actress Hannah Waddingham. In the 20-second ad, Waddingham can be seen conducting the UK's Gold Vocal Collective. She ends the choir practice by coquettishly suggesting the group cracks open a bottle of Baileys, sending the singers into a capella frenzy as they assemble coffee-laced cocktails.

"Christmas is my favourite part of year; a time to get together with my friends and family and indulge in our own festive traditions," Waddingham said in a statement (via Mirror). "From nights out with friends to the much-needed catch ups with family around the kitchen table, with spontaneous cocktails to cosy evenings by the fire, it's a time to break away from the routine and enjoy all the festive fun....Who better to partner with for Christmas than the most festive adult treat – Baileys!"

It's not Waddingham's first Christmas ad of the year; earlier this year, she starred in a commercial for the department store Marks & Spencer. The commercial was marred by controversy when it featured celebrities burning red, green, and silver Christmas hats — the same colors, some critics pointed out, as the Palestinian flag. M&S issued an apology and pulled that part of the ad.

Waddingham is a coveted face when it comes to commercial campaigns, owing to her impressive acting resume. Here's where you may have seen the actor before.