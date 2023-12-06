Norman Lear Had One Major Regret During His 73-Year TV Career

Norman Lear was a titan in the entertainment industry. He worked in some capacity on numerous television shows over the years, and he shepherded some of the funniest sitcoms in TV history, like "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons," and "Good Times." He accomplished so much, but even someone of Lear's caliber still had regrets.

At 99 years old, Lear spoke with Entertainment Weekly to reflect on his career. When asked if there was anything he would go back to do differently, Lear responded, "I did this show that was called 'The Nancy Walker Show.' And I didn't get it right. It didn't work as well as it should have worked for this great performer. It hurts for me to say this, but since you asked if I have a regret or would like to do something again, I would love to do that again."

Nancy Walker was a TV regular by the time she received her own series. She starred as Ida Morgenstern on "Rhoda" and played the housekeeper Mildred on "McMillan & Wife." It only seemed natural for her to get her own sitcom, but it wasn't meant to be. ABC canceled the show after airing 12 episodes due to low ratings. Walker wasn't pressed for work following the cancelation, as she continued appearing on "Rhoda" until 1978 and went on to star in shows like "The Golden Girls." But it seems Lear never forgot how the show should've been better received than it was.