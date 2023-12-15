What Are They Really Singing In That AdventHealth Commercial Song?
Depending on where you live, you might have the option of utilizing AdventHealth as a nearby healthcare system. It also means you may be familiar with an ad promoting the company that's been featured heavily as a YouTube ad and have the song in the commercial stuck in your head.
For those wondering, the AdventHealth commercial song is "Light Me Up" by Bronze Radio Return. It's a catchy, upbeat track that doesn't ruffle any feathers. And while you may not have heard of the indie rock band before, there's a good chance you've heard their songs if you watch commercials with any frequency. Bronze Radio Return has also had songs used for ads for the likes of Nissan and Starbucks.
But one reason the AdventHealth commercial song has caught on might be due to many people mishearing the lyrics. There's a point in the song where they sing, "You light me up." However, Redditor u/KenThinks thought it was something else entirely, "I hear 'tilapia, tilapia' every...single...time." They're not singing about fish, but it's an amusing mix-up that's causing the commercial to really catch on.
You can mishear Bronze Radio Return in a commercial for Apple TV+, too
It isn't an isolated incident for someone to mishear "Tilapia" in the AdventHealth commercial song. Redditor u/EliotMcI wrote, "100% thought they were singing about fish. Googled Advent Health Tilapia and hey, obvs not the only one!" However, if you do Google "AdventHealth tilapia," you may be pleased to find a recipe for seared tilapia on the AdventHealth website, so perhaps the company was playing the long con all along to get people to eat some healthy fish. Although given how widespread the misunderstanding was, perhaps it would be fortuitous to use the song for an ad promoting "Deadliest Catch."
For any fans of Bronze Radio Return, their song "Light Me Up" can be found elsewhere. It's also included in a commercial promoting more family-friendly programming on Apple TV+. You can listen to the track alongside clips from "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "The Snoopy Show," the latter program about the adorable Peanuts character.
Bronze Radio Return has put out plenty of music over the years, and there's far more to come. The band released a new single, "A Little Further Out," in October 2023 in anticipation of a new album. But if the YouTube algorithm deems it so, you should have no problem hearing Bronze Radio Return regularly, thanks to the AdventHealth ad.