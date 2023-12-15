What Are They Really Singing In That AdventHealth Commercial Song?

Depending on where you live, you might have the option of utilizing AdventHealth as a nearby healthcare system. It also means you may be familiar with an ad promoting the company that's been featured heavily as a YouTube ad and have the song in the commercial stuck in your head.

For those wondering, the AdventHealth commercial song is "Light Me Up" by Bronze Radio Return. It's a catchy, upbeat track that doesn't ruffle any feathers. And while you may not have heard of the indie rock band before, there's a good chance you've heard their songs if you watch commercials with any frequency. Bronze Radio Return has also had songs used for ads for the likes of Nissan and Starbucks.

But one reason the AdventHealth commercial song has caught on might be due to many people mishearing the lyrics. There's a point in the song where they sing, "You light me up." However, Redditor u/KenThinks thought it was something else entirely, "I hear 'tilapia, tilapia' every...single...time." They're not singing about fish, but it's an amusing mix-up that's causing the commercial to really catch on.