Christopher Nolan Revealed The Snyderverse Superman Scene That Makes Him Tear Up

Not long after director Christopher Nolan completed his fabled "Dark Knight" trilogy, Warner Bros. set its sights on a cinematic shared superhero universe. To kick off what became recognized as the DC Extended Universe, the studio released director Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013, giving moviegoers a darker, more grounded take on Superman. Seeing as he served as a producer on the film, it's no surprise that Nolan has seen the final product. What might come as a bit more of a surprise is that there's one scene within it that never fails to make him tear up.

"The moment in 'Man of Steel' where Kevin Costner tells young Clark that whatever his origin, he's still his son puts a lump in my throat every time," Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter of his response to this emotional moment between Costner's Jonathan Kent and his adopted son, Clark Kent, portrayed by Dylan Sprayberry in this scene. He gave Snyder credit for his casting instincts in addition to highlighting the director's ability to craft iconic images for the big screen — something he has become widely recognized and praised for over the years.

Considering the gravity of it, it's fair to see why this specific "Man of Steel" moment tugs at Nolan's heartstrings.