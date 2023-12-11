Christopher Nolan Revealed The Snyderverse Superman Scene That Makes Him Tear Up
Not long after director Christopher Nolan completed his fabled "Dark Knight" trilogy, Warner Bros. set its sights on a cinematic shared superhero universe. To kick off what became recognized as the DC Extended Universe, the studio released director Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013, giving moviegoers a darker, more grounded take on Superman. Seeing as he served as a producer on the film, it's no surprise that Nolan has seen the final product. What might come as a bit more of a surprise is that there's one scene within it that never fails to make him tear up.
"The moment in 'Man of Steel' where Kevin Costner tells young Clark that whatever his origin, he's still his son puts a lump in my throat every time," Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter of his response to this emotional moment between Costner's Jonathan Kent and his adopted son, Clark Kent, portrayed by Dylan Sprayberry in this scene. He gave Snyder credit for his casting instincts in addition to highlighting the director's ability to craft iconic images for the big screen — something he has become widely recognized and praised for over the years.
Considering the gravity of it, it's fair to see why this specific "Man of Steel" moment tugs at Nolan's heartstrings.
The Man of Steel moment Nolan refers to is a pivotal and emotional one
"Man of Steel" is very much an action-packed superhero blockbuster full of CGI battles and over-the-top costumes, but it's not without heart. One of the main elements of Superman's personal journey relates to his upbringing on the Kent farm. Even though Jonathan and Martha (Diane Lane) take him in and raise him as a regular human child, the fact remains that he's from Krypton. He has extraordinary abilities, but humanity is far from accepting of outsiders, so the Kents encourage him to keep his gifts hidden throughout his childhood. However, sometimes Clark slips up, like when he saves a bunch of fellow kids from drowning in a school bus sinking into a river.
This event prompts the moment Christopher Nolan refers to where Jonathan explains to Clark that he's not from Earth and that the Kents aren't his biological parents. At the same time, he lovingly assures Clark that this fact doesn't mean he's not his father. This is a pivotal moment in Clark's life as he learns what family truly means. He may be Kryptonian, but the Kents are the only parents he's ever truly had, and Earth is the planet he considers his own. Thus, when General Zod (Michael Shannon) attempts to terraform Earth to revive Krypton years later, adult Clark (Henry Cavill) bravely fends off his fellow Kryptonian to keep his true home safe.
Flaws aside, "Man of Steel" does an excellent job reminding audiences that there's often more to family than biology and last names. The tear-jerking scene between Jonathan and Clark Kent is a prime example of this concept.