Frasier Season Finale Proves Niles Knows His Brother Well
Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 10 — "Reindeer Games"
There was much concern among "Frasier" fans that Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) aren't speaking to each other anymore. As the "Frasier" reboot played out, those concerns weren't allayed, as Frasier rarely referenced his sibling at all. While Niles' son David (Anders Keith) has brought up his parents multiple times, there have been a few hints that things might be a little rocky between them.
"Reindeer Games" completely soothes those worries. When Frasier's dinner party goes wrong, and everything seems to be falling apart, who should he turn to for comfort but Niles? While fans don't hear Pierce voice any lines, it's clear that the two are still on good terms. But even then, a little bit of spiky brio lurks under the surface of the sibling's connection. Frasier reads aloud a text message Niles sent. It says: "T'was the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring. Except Frasier, who went overboard and ruined the eggnog."
Now that's the Crane brothers we know and love, and it's not the only time Niles "appears" during "Reindeer Games." He's also not the only original character to make his presence known during the episode.
Niles isn't the only original Frasier character mentioned or present during Reindeer Games
Niles is mentioned one more time during the episode. He also calls his brother in the middle of the party, looking to talk to his son David. During the one-sided conversation, Frasier lies and says everything is going well. He brags about the freshness of his goose — which has been delivered to him alive — then claims the party clown he's hired has arrived when the poultry honks, cutting the conversation short.
Niles isn't the only original "Frasier" character who makes a splash during "Reindeer Games"; Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) shows up in Boston to comfort Frasier. She mentions that her daughter, Alice, is now a grown woman with a romance and a life all her own. Niles' ex-wife, Maris, is also mentioned during the conversation. She is alive, and so is Ronee (Wendie Malick), Martin Crane's (John Mahoney) second wife. It all makes for a festive holiday for those there in the flesh — and those who are only mentioned in passing.