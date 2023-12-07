Frasier Season Finale Proves Niles Knows His Brother Well

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 10 — "Reindeer Games"

There was much concern among "Frasier" fans that Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) aren't speaking to each other anymore. As the "Frasier" reboot played out, those concerns weren't allayed, as Frasier rarely referenced his sibling at all. While Niles' son David (Anders Keith) has brought up his parents multiple times, there have been a few hints that things might be a little rocky between them.

"Reindeer Games" completely soothes those worries. When Frasier's dinner party goes wrong, and everything seems to be falling apart, who should he turn to for comfort but Niles? While fans don't hear Pierce voice any lines, it's clear that the two are still on good terms. But even then, a little bit of spiky brio lurks under the surface of the sibling's connection. Frasier reads aloud a text message Niles sent. It says: "T'was the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring. Except Frasier, who went overboard and ruined the eggnog."

Now that's the Crane brothers we know and love, and it's not the only time Niles "appears" during "Reindeer Games." He's also not the only original character to make his presence known during the episode.